"TMTG is expanding and enhancing Truth Social, with a major update to the platform scheduled for next week. TMTG will continue cooperating fully with inquiries into our planned merger and will comply with subpoenas we’ve recently received, none of which were directed at the company’s Chairman or CEO."

