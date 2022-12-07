Melone Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3121 UNIVERSITY DRIVE AUBURN HILLS, MI 48326

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were DON(7.30%), SPAB(6.44%), and NZF(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Melone Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 310,977 shares of NYSE:NZF for a total holding of 562,499. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.05.

On 07/12/2022, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund traded for a price of $13.05 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -21.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The guru sold out of their 342,141-share investment in NYSE:NEV. Previously, the stock had a 3.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.13 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund traded for a price of $12.51 per share and a market cap of $312.24Mil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-book ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The guru sold out of their 15,000-share investment in ARCA:VTEB. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 47,573 shares of NYSE:NMCO for a total holding of 241,022. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.62.

On 07/12/2022, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund traded for a price of $12.95 per share and a market cap of $690.46Mil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a price-book ratio of 0.98.

During the quarter, Melone Private Wealth, LLC bought 37,915 shares of NYSE:NMZ for a total holding of 229,643. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.03.

On 07/12/2022, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund traded for a price of $12 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.