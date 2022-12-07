Platt Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGV(26.43%), VSGX(21.61%), and IJH(13.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Platt Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 37,540 shares. The trade had a 7.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $172.06 per share and a market cap of $51.02Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VSGX by 130,176 shares. The trade had a 6.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF traded for a price of $48.17 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -19.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 18,869 shares. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $228.84 per share and a market cap of $56.73Bil. The stock has returned -11.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC bought 37,740 shares of BATS:ESGV for a total holding of 292,973. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.14.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $67.92 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 9,797 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $48.9 per share and a market cap of $30.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

