Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were DLN(10.62%), SCHX(7.85%), and SCHG(6.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TFI by 81,496 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.07.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.35 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC bought 67,643 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 73,039. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC bought 48,651 shares of BATS:HYD for a total holding of 147,746. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.28.

On 07/12/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $53.88 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 45,218 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.51.

On 07/12/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.68 per share and a market cap of $3.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Revolve Wealth Partners, LLC bought 18,063 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 72,817. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/12/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.85 per share and a market cap of $29.10Bil. The stock has returned -7.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

