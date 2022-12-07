BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $697.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.13%), AAPL(4.90%), and GOOGL(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 114,046 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 07/12/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.07 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 24,378 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.07 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $127.815 per share and a market cap of $51.01Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 6,365 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $435.38.

On 07/12/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $401.51 per share and a market cap of $42.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.10 and a price-sales ratio of 6.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 17,869 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/12/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.58 per share and a market cap of $124.24Bil. The stock has returned 19.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BTR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 15,491 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.41 per share and a market cap of $40.94Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

