WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8712 W. Dodge Road Omaha, NE 68114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $65.00Mil. The top holdings were ET(25.66%), EPD(20.03%), and WMB(19.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 38,488 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 1,660,000. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.2.

On 07/12/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $9.54 per share and a market cap of $29.41Bil. The stock has returned -1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 7,500 shares of NYSE:BIP for a total holding of 56,289. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.13.

On 07/12/2022, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP traded for a price of $38.7 per share and a market cap of $17.79Bil. The stock has returned 6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 4,374 shares of NYSE:BEP for a total holding of 118,804. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.08.

On 07/12/2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP traded for a price of $34.695 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned -5.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 6,000 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 530,835. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.3.

On 07/12/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $24.5692 per share and a market cap of $53.54Bil. The stock has returned 10.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 506 shares of NYSE:WMB for a total holding of 405,843. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.51.

On 07/12/2022, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $30.9146 per share and a market cap of $37.67Bil. The stock has returned 25.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

