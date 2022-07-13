John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were BOND(11.61%), JPST(11.59%), and MINT(8.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs’s top five trades of the quarter.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 24,879 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 07/13/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.03 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 20,838 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 07/13/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.72 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs bought 17,863 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 378,099. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/13/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.07 per share and a market cap of $19.66Bil. The stock has returned -0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs bought 10,424 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 108,844. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/13/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $71.81 per share and a market cap of $34.79Bil. The stock has returned -2.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 13,578 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 07/13/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.18 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

