Copeland Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 279 stocks valued at a total of $3.15Bil. The top holdings were ENSG(2.15%), CHE(2.04%), and NOG(1.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Copeland Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KBH by 1,313,422 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.94.

On 07/15/2022, KB Home traded for a price of $30.41 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned -21.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KB Home has a price-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,901,358 shares in NYSE:ESI, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.32 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Element Solutions Inc traded for a price of $17.84 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -24.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Element Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Copeland Capital Management, LLC bought 668,819 shares of NYSE:TNL for a total holding of 1,006,481. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.48.

On 07/15/2022, Travel+Leisure Co traded for a price of $41 per share and a market cap of $3.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Travel+Leisure Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MANT by 339,762 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.34.

On 07/15/2022, Mantech International Corp traded for a price of $95.59 per share and a market cap of $3.91Bil. The stock has returned 11.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mantech International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SWCH by 739,912 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 07/15/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.74 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned 64.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 910.14, a price-book ratio of 14.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.57 and a price-sales ratio of 8.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

