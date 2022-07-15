Bradley Mark J. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(5.23%), AAPL(4.86%), and JNJ(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bradley Mark J.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 35,269-share investment in NYSE:FTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.72 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $54.9 per share and a market cap of $19.68Bil. The stock has returned -23.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 14,695 shares in NYSE:GPN, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.61 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $114.8 per share and a market cap of $32.32Bil. The stock has returned -41.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Bradley Mark J. reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 4,920 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.01.

On 07/15/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $155.18 per share and a market cap of $44.33Bil. The stock has returned -27.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 7,010-share investment in NYSE:ATR. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.21 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, AptarGroup Inc traded for a price of $100.01 per share and a market cap of $6.56Bil. The stock has returned -27.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AptarGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bradley Mark J. reduced their investment in NAS:MKTX by 1,620 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $274.54.

On 07/15/2022, MarketAxess Holdings Inc traded for a price of $266.57 per share and a market cap of $10.06Bil. The stock has returned -42.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-book ratio of 9.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.27 and a price-sales ratio of 14.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

