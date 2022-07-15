Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were KNTE(29.28%), ALLO(17.32%), and DYN(17.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,282,084 shares in NAS:LIAN, giving the stock a 5.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.42 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, LianBio traded for a price of $2.3 per share and a market cap of $249.03Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LianBio has a price-book ratio of 0.73 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.70.

The guru sold out of their 640,070-share investment in NAS:OYST. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.73 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Oyster Point Pharma Inc traded for a price of $4.43 per share and a market cap of $118.15Mil. The stock has returned -72.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oyster Point Pharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The guru sold out of their 384,635-share investment in NAS:ASMB. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.49 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Assembly Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $2.04 per share and a market cap of $98.36Mil. The stock has returned -43.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Assembly Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.23 and a price-sales ratio of 14.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,931,818 shares in NAS:CNTA, giving the stock a 21.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.43 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $5.21 per share and a market cap of $489.95Mil. The stock has returned -76.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.94.

The guru established a new position worth 2,939,329 shares in NAS:PRAX, giving the stock a 24.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.49 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc traded for a price of $3.58 per share and a market cap of $162.93Mil. The stock has returned -80.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.85 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.27.

