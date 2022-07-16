Global Retirement Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4340 Redwood Highway San Rafael, CA 94903

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2875 stocks valued at a total of $1.24Bil. The top holdings were AJG(6.77%), SPY(3.03%), and AAPL(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Global Retirement Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Global Retirement Partners, LLC bought 40,381 shares of ARCA:LIT for a total holding of 41,201. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 07/16/2022, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF traded for a price of $71.11 per share and a market cap of $4.35Bil. The stock has returned -10.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 41,351 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.11 per share and a market cap of $12.05Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

During the quarter, Global Retirement Partners, LLC bought 45,823 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 610,625. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45.26 per share and a market cap of $13.14Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 22,223 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/16/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $68.59 per share and a market cap of $31.83Bil. The stock has returned 43.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, Global Retirement Partners, LLC bought 18,589 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 44,468. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 07/16/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.02 per share and a market cap of $11.56Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.