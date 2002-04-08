BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



CareMax, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMAX)

Under the terms of CareMax’s proposed transaction with Steward Health Care System (“Steward”), upon completion of the transaction, CMAX will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CMAX's Class A common stock to the equity holders of Steward. The investigation concerns whether the CareMax Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/caremax-inc-nasdaq-cmax/.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. ( - EGY)

Under the terms of the agreement, VAALCO will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of a VAALCO common share; as a result, VAALCO shareholders will own approximately 54.5% and TransGlobe shareholders will own approximately 45.5% of the combined company. The stock-for stock transaction is valued at approximately $307 million. The investigation concerns whether the VAALCO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of shares in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vaalco-energy-inc--egy/.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. ( - RFP)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, Resolute will be acquired by The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation (“Domtar”). Domtar will acquire each share of Resolute common stock for $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right (“CVR”) entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Resolute Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Domtar is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/resolute-forest-products-inc--rfp/.

