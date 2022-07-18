Suncoast Equity Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5550 W. EXECUTIVE DRIVE TAMPA, FL 33609

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $566.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.55%), ACN(9.04%), and AAPL(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Suncoast Equity Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,716-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.95 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $149.57 per share and a market cap of $264.31Bil. The stock has returned 27.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-book ratio of 16.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Suncoast Equity Management bought 2,472 shares of NAS:ADP for a total holding of 67,066. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.27.

On 07/18/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $211.31 per share and a market cap of $88.27Bil. The stock has returned 2.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-book ratio of 21.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,703 shares in NYSE:UPS, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.9 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $180.08 per share and a market cap of $157.35Bil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-book ratio of 10.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Suncoast Equity Management bought 3,245 shares of NYSE:BR for a total holding of 15,270. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.28.

On 07/18/2022, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc traded for a price of $147.07 per share and a market cap of $17.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-book ratio of 9.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,828 shares of NYSE:SHW for a total holding of 7,193. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.45.

On 07/18/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $243.25 per share and a market cap of $63.28Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-book ratio of 28.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.