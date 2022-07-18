Evermore Global Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $58.00Mil. The top holdings were CLMT(30.09%), ZIM(18.43%), and GNK(7.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evermore Global Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 719,100-share investment in NAS:GNAC. Previously, the stock had a 9.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.81 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Group Nine Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.84 per share and a market cap of $282.90Mil. The stock has returned 0.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Group Nine Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 252.31, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -210.65.

The guru established a new position worth 255,090 shares in NYSE:EURN, giving the stock a 5.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Euronav NV traded for a price of $12.85 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned 51.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronav NV has a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 89.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FRO by 369,880 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.05.

On 07/18/2022, Frontline Ltd traded for a price of $9.23 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned 16.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontline Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 54,133 shares in NYSE:ESAB, giving the stock a 4.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.33 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, ESAB Corp traded for a price of $40.57 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ESAB Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The guru established a new position worth 33,433 shares in NYSE:ENOV, giving the stock a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.53 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Enovis Corp traded for a price of $54.01 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -28.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enovis Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-book ratio of 0.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

