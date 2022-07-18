Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 MOULTON STREET PORTLAND, ME 04101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(5.96%), IVV(4.35%), and GNMA(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 35,366 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.1 per share and a market cap of $9.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 35,157 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/18/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.96 per share and a market cap of $7.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 19,837 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.48 per share and a market cap of $41.32Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 30,962 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/18/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.46 per share and a market cap of $21.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 24,622 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.27 per share and a market cap of $9.68Bil. The stock has returned -13.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.