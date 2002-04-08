PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) ( ANPC, Financial), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that the Company’s Members approved Written Resolutions of a Majority of the Members (the “Resolutions”) on July 14, 2022 addressing the removal of directors and officers, re-designation of officers, and change of members of the committees. The Resolutions were approved by 69.29% of the total voting power of the Company entitled to vote at a general meeting in accordance with British Virgin Islands law, which allows Member’s resolutions to be approved by written resolutions signed by a majority of the votes of all Members entitled to vote on the resolution at a general meeting.



The proposals authorized (1) the removal of Aidong Chen and Sheng Liu as Directors, the removal of Aidong Chen as (a) Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and (b) Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately without compensation for loss of office; (2) the re-designation of Chris Chang Yu as (a) Chief Executive Officer of the Company and (b) Chairman of the Board, approved with immediate effect; (3) the removal of Sheng Liu as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Board and as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board, effective immediately, and (4) the appointment of Chris Chang Yu as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Board and as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of March 31, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked first globally in multi-cancer screening and detection test sample volume (accumulative to January 2021). AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Company:

Phil Case, Marketing and Investor Relations

Phone: +1-267-810-6776 (US)

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao, President

Phone: +1-917-609-0333 (US)

Email: [email protected]

