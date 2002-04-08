NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ( LFMD, a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the continued and rapid expansion of its Virtual Primary Care platform.



Since its launch, LifeMD’s patient-first, virtual primary care platform has continued to expand its ‘active’ treatment offerings, where patients can now access the platform to address over 200 of the most common medical conditions, ranging from migraines to arthritis, and most recently, COVID.

“We consider our Virtual Primary Care platform as one of the most exciting aspects of LifeMD, both in terms of growth potential and the impact it could have on American healthcare,” said LifeMD CEO Justin Schreiber. “The rapid growth of this platform reflects our maturation from a product-oriented telehealth company, into a full-spectrum telehealth provider.”

“One of our biggest, recent growth areas is addressing COVID-positive patients that can benefit from FDA-approved or authorized treatments, such as Paxlovid,” added LifeMD CEO Justin Schreiber. “Using our platform to help patients access potentially life-saving treatment, including prescription medications and lab tests, goes to the core of LifeMD’s mission: build an accessible telehealth business with a robust platform capable of treating hundreds of conditions at an affordable price. We’re only beginning to see the potential of telehealth, and we are very excited about the future of LifeMD’s Virtual Primary Care offering.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging our proprietary technology platform, affiliated 50-state medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

