KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were LNC(4.56%), BSM(4.17%), and CFR(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NAS:PARA by 131,411 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.59.

On 07/19/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $25.05 per share and a market cap of $16.39Bil. The stock has returned -37.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 57,987 shares in NYSE:LEN.B, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.01 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Lennar Corp traded for a price of $63.6 per share and a market cap of $22.55Bil. The stock has returned -18.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 9,649-share investment in NYSE:MCK. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $329.97 per share and a market cap of $47.38Bil. The stock has returned 75.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. bought 22,210 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 39,172. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.66.

On 07/19/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $86.15 per share and a market cap of $446.77Bil. The stock has returned -25.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 7.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. bought 249,215 shares of OTCPK:CTTAY for a total holding of 763,804. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.16.

On 07/19/2022, Continental AG traded for a price of $7.25 per share and a market cap of $14.50Bil. The stock has returned -37.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental AG has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

