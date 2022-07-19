Mengis Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $449.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.21%), MSFT(5.89%), and PCAR(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mengis Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in NYSE:FLOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.34 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, SPX FLOW Inc traded for a price of $86.49 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned 33.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPX FLOW Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 23,507-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.63 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.26 per share and a market cap of $40.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. bought 12,475 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 87,884. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 07/19/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $147.37 per share and a market cap of $165.05Bil. The stock has returned 6.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 12.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. bought 20,820 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 25,904. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.51 per share and a market cap of $38.31Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:VLO by 14,004 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.1.

On 07/19/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $44.38Bil. The stock has returned 75.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

