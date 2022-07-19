Integrated Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $109.00Mil. The top holdings were PDBC(10.68%), SPIB(9.60%), and IWD(9.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrated Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIB by 16,982 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.95.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.69 per share and a market cap of $5.70Bil. The stock has returned -9.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PDBC by 31,056 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.01.

On 07/19/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.35 per share and a market cap of $8.00Bil. The stock has returned 39.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. bought 8,402 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 105,965. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.37.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $48.37 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

During the quarter, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. bought 5,961 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 124,748. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.61.

On 07/19/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $43.28 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 1,793 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.08.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.12 per share and a market cap of $52.29Bil. The stock has returned -1.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

