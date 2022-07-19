Harvest Investment Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were FVD(3.79%), FTSM(3.53%), and ON(2.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harvest Investment Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DIA by 11,225 shares. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $326.07.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $318.11 per share and a market cap of $27.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

The guru sold out of their 17,042-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.3 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.69 per share and a market cap of $51.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 6,864 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $392.27 per share and a market cap of $355.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 305,213 shares in NYSE:KOS, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.21 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Kosmos Energy Ltd traded for a price of $5.85 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned 158.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kosmos Energy Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 441.22, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 6,604 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/19/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $298.3 per share and a market cap of $165.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.09.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

