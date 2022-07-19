TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.86%), BAM(5.24%), and GOOGL(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 11,614 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.62.

On 07/19/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $125.11 per share and a market cap of $92.62Bil. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.32 and a price-sales ratio of 19.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:KRNT by 8,065 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.38.

On 07/19/2022, Kornit Digital Ltd traded for a price of $26.98 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned -77.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kornit Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 222.75, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV bought 2,170 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 29,053. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151 per share and a market cap of $2,443.96Bil. The stock has returned 6.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-book ratio of 36.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV bought 9,230 shares of NYSE:BBUC for a total holding of 42,179. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 07/19/2022, Brookfield Business Corp traded for a price of $23.04 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Business Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

During the quarter, TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /ADV bought 737 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 3,956. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 07/19/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $299.83 per share and a market cap of $308.15Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

