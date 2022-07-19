Flagship Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(13.07%), IVV(9.60%), and USMV(5.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Flagship Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 169,378 shares in NYSE:MUI, giving the stock a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.23 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc traded for a price of $12.16 per share and a market cap of $898.27Mil. The stock has returned -21.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.90.

The guru sold out of their 168,060-share investment in NYSE:MFL. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.09 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund traded for a price of $11.84 per share and a market cap of $448.69Mil. The stock has returned -13.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 0.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.77.

During the quarter, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC bought 17,370 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 48,983. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.51.

On 07/19/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $61.76 per share and a market cap of $9.68Bil. The stock has returned 1.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 2,508 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $392.27 per share and a market cap of $355.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 5,727 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 07/19/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.51 per share and a market cap of $27.11Bil. The stock has returned -2.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.07.

