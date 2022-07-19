Refined Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

515 SOUTH 1000 E SUITE L-2 SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were BNDX(15.05%), NULG(11.40%), and VSGX(9.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Refined Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 46,704 shares in NAS:COIN, giving the stock a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.68 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $65.83 per share and a market cap of $14.62Bil. The stock has returned -70.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

During the quarter, Refined Wealth Management bought 29,865 shares of BATS:NULG for a total holding of 264,592. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.77.

On 07/19/2022, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.49 per share and a market cap of $775.02Mil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a price-book ratio of 7.10.

During the quarter, Refined Wealth Management bought 22,837 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 339,629. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.4.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.88 per share and a market cap of $44.74Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Refined Wealth Management bought 10,381 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 46,921. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.21 per share and a market cap of $1,202.72Bil. The stock has returned -33.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-book ratio of 8.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Refined Wealth Management bought 20,338 shares of BATS:VSGX for a total holding of 218,026. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF traded for a price of $49.43 per share and a market cap of $2.88Bil. The stock has returned -18.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.