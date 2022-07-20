OUP Management Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were CNTA(19.69%), PMVP(19.40%), and AVTE(12.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OUP Management Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

OUP Management Co., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IONQ by 941,922 shares. The trade had a 9.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.17.

On 07/20/2022, IonQ Inc traded for a price of $4.73 per share and a market cap of $937.20Mil. The stock has returned -52.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IonQ Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 240.05.

The guru sold out of their 337,505-share investment in NAS:SERA. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.95 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Sera Prognostics Inc traded for a price of $1.93 per share and a market cap of $59.70Mil. The stock has returned -80.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sera Prognostics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.12 and a price-sales ratio of 490.20.

OUP Management Co., LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EVLV by 238,145 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.66.

On 07/20/2022, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.51 per share and a market cap of $359.88Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 12.47.

OUP Management Co., LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LABP by 214,714 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.92.

On 07/20/2022, Landos Biopharma Inc traded for a price of $0.7951 per share and a market cap of $32.01Mil. The stock has returned -92.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Landos Biopharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, OUP Management Co., LLC bought 595,724 shares of NAS:CNTA for a total holding of 2,937,615. The trade had a 4.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.11.

On 07/20/2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $5 per share and a market cap of $470.21Mil. The stock has returned -76.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.03.

