DENALI ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 396 stocks valued at a total of $458.00Mil. The top holdings were SNEX(2.05%), GEF(1.84%), and GOLF(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DENALI ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 80,900-share investment in NYSE:AX. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.56 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Axos Financial Inc traded for a price of $38.97 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axos Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 51,200-share investment in NYSE:BCC. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.73 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Boise Cascade Co traded for a price of $63.605 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned 45.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade Co has a price-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, DENALI ADVISORS LLC bought 133,800 shares of NYSE:GOLF for a total holding of 202,600. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.18.

On 07/20/2022, Acushnet Holdings Corp traded for a price of $47 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Acushnet Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, DENALI ADVISORS LLC bought 169,827 shares of NYSE:MDC for a total holding of 169,854. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.82.

On 07/20/2022, M.D.C. Holdings Inc traded for a price of $36.7 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned -18.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M.D.C. Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DENALI ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SANM by 71,316 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.31.

On 07/20/2022, Sanmina Corp traded for a price of $43.245 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned 19.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanmina Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

