Lincoln Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $356.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(10.24%), BRK.B(7.94%), and MKL(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lincoln Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lincoln Capital LLC bought 6 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 89. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472090.

On 07/20/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $428620.875 per share and a market cap of $625.47Bil. The stock has returned 3.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Lincoln Capital LLC bought 13,792 shares of NYSE:BAM for a total holding of 83,804. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.69.

On 07/20/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $46.875 per share and a market cap of $76.24Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 6,273 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/20/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $105.52 per share and a market cap of $280.21Bil. The stock has returned -49.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 47,033 shares in NYSE:HGTY, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.14 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Hagerty Inc traded for a price of $11.58 per share and a market cap of $951.50Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hagerty Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,623 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/20/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $285.5 per share and a market cap of $625.47Bil. The stock has returned 3.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

