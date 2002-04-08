SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced U.S. commercial release of the smallest and shortest configuration in its Elation® Pulmonary Balloon Dilator portfolio.



The unique balloon size fills a critical need in the pulmonary care space. Historically, physicians have relied on single-stage, cardiovascular balloons that were often too large and too long for use in smaller airways. The new Elation balloon—part of Merit’s expanded range of multi-stage pulmonary balloon configurations—allows physicians to accurately match balloon diameter and length to specific small airways in the lungs, bringing treatment options to more patients.

Airway obstructions (blockages) can be life-threatening and may occur directly from trauma, malignancy (cancer), and infection. Airway dilation provides a reliable treatment in both malignant and benign (non-cancerous) situations, restoring airway patency and reducing shortness of breath, which allows healing and helps to improve patients’ quality of life.

“This is the first dilation balloon with a pulmonary indication that has an appropriate size and length for smaller airways,” said Dr. Ali Sadoughi, director of interventional pulmonology and bronchoscopy services at Montefiore Medical Center. “This new configuration helps me safely dilate challenging strictures, including those in short airways at the lobar and segmental levels without fear of over-dilating past the intended site.”

“The new Elation Pulmonary Balloon Dilator is the only one on the market that allows me to safely and accurately balloon dilate small distal airways,” said Dr. Ankit Dhamija, assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Stony Brook Medicine.

The multi-stage balloon configuration measures 4-5-6 mm x 1.5 cm. In addition to its unique sizing, its kink-resistant catheter allows for several insertions and dilations during a single procedure, potentially eliminating the need to use a second balloon.

Learn more about the Elation Pulmonary Balloon Dilator.

The Elation family of products belongs to a broader portfolio of pulmonary innovations that offers airway stents, guide wires, bronchoscopy kits, balloon dilators, inflation devices, and accessories used to provide interventional and palliative treatment options.

“The new Elation balloon configuration is a significant addition to our Pulmonary portfolio, because it provides a therapeutic option to patients who would otherwise have none,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “It is a prime example of how our focus is on understanding the needs of physicians and their patients and bringing innovative solutions to market.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

