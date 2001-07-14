Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on August 3, 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 AM ET that morning.

Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer, will represent Materion Corporation on the call.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

