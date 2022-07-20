River Road Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $7.13Bil. The top holdings were BJ(3.29%), ATSG(3.18%), and LKQ(3.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were River Road Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, River Road Asset Management, LLC bought 1,362,709 shares of NYSE:SNX for a total holding of 1,379,617. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.37.

On 07/20/2022, TD Synnex Corp traded for a price of $96.58 per share and a market cap of $9.26Bil. The stock has returned -16.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TD Synnex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LSXMK by 2,806,653 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.79.

On 07/20/2022, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $38.87 per share and a market cap of $12.79Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NWSA by 5,520,715 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.44.

On 07/20/2022, News Corp traded for a price of $16.62 per share and a market cap of $9.78Bil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, News Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 301,471 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/20/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $286.04 per share and a market cap of $630.96Bil. The stock has returned 2.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,955,272-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

