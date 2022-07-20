Dorsey Wright & Associates recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

790 EAST COLORADO BLVD., STE. 808 PASADENA, CA 91101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 267 stocks valued at a total of $342.00Mil. The top holdings were DVN(2.94%), SHY(1.88%), and HRB(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dorsey Wright & Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 15,367-share investment in NAS:ASML. Previously, the stock had a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.92 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $514.42 per share and a market cap of $207.11Bil. The stock has returned -27.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-book ratio of 22.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.16 and a price-sales ratio of 11.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 177,884 shares in NYSE:HRB, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.79 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $37.7 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned 56.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-book ratio of 134.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 132,750 shares in NYSE:KR, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.36 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.2 per share and a market cap of $33.77Bil. The stock has returned 16.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 25,259-share investment in NAS:ODFL. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $262.67 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc traded for a price of $276.62 per share and a market cap of $31.36Bil. The stock has returned 6.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 8.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 152,562 shares in NYSE:EQT, giving the stock a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.12 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $41.21 per share and a market cap of $15.23Bil. The stock has returned 100.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.