Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 10 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Webcast Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2F32zNKw3K958 Dial-in Number: Local: +1 (647) 484-0258 North American Toll Free: +1 (800)-289-0720 Conference ID: 8216195 Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148 North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112 Replay Passcode: 8216195 Website: To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at: www.largoinc.com%2Finvestors%2Foverview

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world’s preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo’s VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world’s highest quality vanadium, Largo’s strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.

Largo’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005830/en/