Security Financial Services, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12726 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne, IN 46845

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $314.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(12.91%), ESGU(10.61%), and IUSB(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Security Financial Services, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Security Financial Services, INC. bought 52,436 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 92,152. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.71 per share and a market cap of $81.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 49,116 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.21 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $100.06 per share and a market cap of $12.93Bil. The stock has returned 8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

During the quarter, Security Financial Services, INC. bought 52,732 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 57,504. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 07/21/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $93.17 per share and a market cap of $8.39Bil. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

The guru established a new position worth 181,101 shares in ARCA:EELV, giving the stock a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.61 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $22.55 per share and a market cap of $797.14Mil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

Security Financial Services, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:COMT by 97,601 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.4.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $39.58 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned 40.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.