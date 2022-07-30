Cyclo+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 30%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+NNPDF+Family+Support+%26amp%3B+Medical+Conference+in+conjunction+with+the+INPDA+Biennial+Meeting being held July 28-31, 2022, in Orlando, FL.

“Perspectives from the Niemann-Pick disease community play a central role in every area of our work. We value this important community and are dedicated to having a long-term presence as we believe it is vital to our overall clinical program in NPC. We are grateful to have the opportunity to connect with patients, caregivers, and all those dedicated to advancing research, understanding, awareness and support for NPC,” commented Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.

As part of the NNPDF conference, members of the Company’s leadership team will be joined by Caroline Hastings, M.D., Key Opinion Leader in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, and Global Principal Investigator for the Company’s ongoing TransportNPC™ study, to discuss Cyclo Therapeutics’ proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Cyclo%26trade%3B, delivered intravenously, and its clinical development program for the treatment of Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC).

Details for the session are as follows:

Title: Trappsol® Cyclo™ Presenters: Dr. Caroline Hastings, Pediatric hematologist oncologist, Director of Neuro-oncology, and Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Lori Gorski, Global Head of Patient Advocacy of Cyclo Therapeutics Session: NPC Date and Time: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:30 PM ET Location: Ponce de Leon II & III

As part of the subsequent INPDA Biennial Meeting, the Company will provide an overview of its Trappsol® Cyclo™ clinical development program for the treatment of NPC on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 8:45 AM ET during the International Clinical/Corporate Updates session.

The presentations at the NNPDF-INPDA conferences will be open to registered attendees and the respective conferences, both in person and virtually. For more information about the events, please visit the conference website here.

About the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation (NNPDF)

The National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation, Inc. (NNPDF) is a non-profit, patient advocacy and family support organization dedicated to supporting and empowering patients and families affected by Niemann-Pick disease, through education, collaboration and research. Founded in 1993, NNPDF serves families throughout the nation at all stages of their Niemann-Pick journey. The NNPDF is the US member organization of the International Niemann-Pick disease Alliance (INPDA). For more information, please visit nnpdf.org.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clinicaltrials.gov%2F NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005072/en/