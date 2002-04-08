Save on the best 5G phones and accessories, all on the network America relies on

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents, students, and teachers are facing the most costly school-year to date with higher prices for school supplies, tuition, and higher interest rates on student loans. And with back to school shopping in full swing, Verizon is helping make it a little easier with affordable deals on accessories and 5G devices, all on the network America relies on.

Starting today, get up to $800 to put toward a new 5G phone - with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans - damaged trade-in accepted! Plus, get an additional $200 when you switch, and save up to 50% on accessories, including wireless chargers , noise canceling earbuds , tablet cases and wireless keyboards .

Teachers and students can stack on the savings with additional discounts

At Verizon, teachers and college students can save up to $25/mo on all our 5G Unlimited plans, and get Verizon Home Internet starting at just $19.99/mo with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees. Now and all year long.5

It’s never been easier to shop

Get free 2-day shipping on orders of $49 or more - or get your tech today with In-Store pickup , curbside pickup, or via our Express Lockers at select locations. Don’t wait, head to a Verizon store or verizon.com to ensure everything on your list is crossed off.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband, and consumer offerings.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1,899.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More Unlimited plans req'd. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.



2 Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply. Free 2-Day shipping on orders $49+. Available for purchases placed on Verizon.com for delivery within the U.S. only, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. In Store Pick-Up: Available across the U.S. at participating Verizon Wireless stores; orders must be placed between 8AM-5PM, Mon-Sat, before 2PM Sun. Subject to inventory availability.

3 Teachers and students disclaimer: For eligible teachers (excludes public employees involved in E-rate or other procurement decisions, or prohibited by applicable law/employment/ethical guidelines), approved verification documents req'd. 5G Unlimited plans: $10/mo account discount applied to single line; $25/mo account discount applied to 2-3 lines; $20/mo account discount applied to 4+ lines.

For eligible students actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in an eligible U.S. secondary educational institution of higher learning; approved verification documents req'd. Offer good for a max of 4 years as long as annual eligibility evaluations are met. Eligible student must be account owner/manager; one offer per account. Max 2 phone lines. 5G Unlimited plans: $10/mo account discount applied to single line; $25/mo account discount applied to 2 lines.

Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic on 5G Start plan; for 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data only after 50 GB/mo of 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE data. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

4 $19.99 or more full retail price purchase per item req’d. Must purchase 3 or more eligible accessories in a single transaction to qualify for savings. Get 30% off 3 eligible accessories, 35% off 4 eligible accessories, or 40% off 5 or more eligible accessories. Maximum 10 items per customer in a single transaction. Apple AirPods (1st & 2nd Gen), Apple AirPods Pro, Apple Airpods Max, Apple HomePod mini, JBL Bar, JBL Soundbar, smart home, fitness trackers, drones, gaming controllers, network extenders and audio products (speakers, earbuds, headphones and headsets) are excluded. Items with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.

5 50% off 5G Home internet: Save 50% off 5G Home Internet when you combine your plan with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

