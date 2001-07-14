SailPoint+Technologies+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity+security for the modern enterprise, will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the US markets close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

In light of the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.

