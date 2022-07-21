Trinity Street Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9 STRATFORD PLACE LONDON, X0 W1C1AZ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $555.00Mil. The top holdings were ICLR(22.32%), CCEP(17.34%), and LBTYK(16.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 82,440-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $113.04 per share and a market cap of $1,505.08Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 159,795-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.36 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $40.41 per share and a market cap of $165.85Bil. The stock has returned -24.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought 103,277 shares of NYSE:BBWI for a total holding of 208,903. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.48.

On 07/21/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $31.27 per share and a market cap of $7.11Bil. The stock has returned -47.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought 11,877 shares of NAS:ICLR for a total holding of 571,474. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.54.

On 07/21/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $217.65 per share and a market cap of $17.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 86.72, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought 4,722 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 35,648. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 07/21/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $391.25 per share and a market cap of $104.79Bil. The stock has returned 6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

