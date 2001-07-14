Today, The+Bancorp+Bank, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), announced that the Company has hired Timothy Green as Managing Director, Head of Fintech Lending. In this new role within The Bancorp Fintech Solutions division, Green will play an instrumental part in the development and execution of the Bank’s fintech lending strategy.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim to the Fintech Solutions team. Tim’s addition will further position us to capitalize on payments-linked credit opportunities for our existing partners and aid in the development of an informed strategy to help bring new sponsored lending products to the market,” said Ryan Harris, Executive Vice President and Head of Fintech Solutions. “At The Bancorp, it’s our goal to define what it means to be an essential partner by providing leading back-end banking solutions. With Tim’s deep industry knowledge, we look forward to evolving The Bancorp Fintech Solutions’ lending capabilities and offerings.”

Green joins The Bancorp with over 20 years of experience in banking and partnership strategy, with the last 12 years specifically spent in the area of bank-sponsored lending partnerships and related risk management practices.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to develop valuable partnerships between banks and companies in order to provide transformative lending products to their constituencies. The Bancorp possesses a unique combination of balance sheet strength and culture of innovation that doesn’t exist at many financial institutions in this space. I’m eager to use my experience to help continue transforming the banking landscape with The Bancorp Fintech Solutions,” said Green.

To learn more about The Bancorp and the Fintech Solutions division, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thebancorp.com%2F.

About The Bancorp

The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real+Estate+Bridge+Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

