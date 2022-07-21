Keene & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1701 RIVER RUN FORT WORTH, TX 76107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(3.59%), CVX(3.48%), and BMY(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keene & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 41,840-share investment in NYSE:ADM. Previously, the stock had a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.46 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $73.8604 per share and a market cap of $41.70Bil. The stock has returned 30.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Keene & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CFR by 2,430 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.93.

On 07/21/2022, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc traded for a price of $123.73 per share and a market cap of $7.95Bil. The stock has returned 22.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,620 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $113.04 per share and a market cap of $1,505.08Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Keene & Associates, Inc. bought 7,339 shares of NYSE:OGN for a total holding of 93,798. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.02.

On 07/21/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $31.47 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned 10.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The guru sold out of their 725-share investment in NYSE:MLM. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $341.78 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $322.17 per share and a market cap of $20.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.