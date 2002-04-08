Professional Quality Vocal Enhancements

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) ( MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products today announced the launch of its exclusive Pitch Lab™ technology, which brings professional quality vocal enhancement technology from the recording studio to any karaoke performance. This new offering complements a number of other technology innovations recently unveiled by the Company that have reinforced its market leading position in North America and select international markets.

Pitch Lab™ is a proprietary, custom designed digital signal processor only available in Singing Machine products. It features a number of high-quality voice effects that have been developed together by musicians and sound engineers to enhance a singer’s vocal performance. Pitch Lab’s suite of vocal enhancements provide a wide range of effects that deliver meaningful vocal enhancements for singers to make them sound better.

Pitch Lab’s vocal processing capabilities go beyond voice effects. Pitch Lab™ further enhances the singing experience with additional features:

Pitch Tune technology that provides pitch detection and tuning that is commonly used in professional recording studios.

Ability to mix in up to 3 additional pitch-shifted harmonized voices to create choir effects.

Sophisticated microphone input processing to optimize noise cancellation and eliminate feedback.

Pre-set vocal filters designed for pop, rock, hip-hop, country, grunge, and many other song genres.

Future abilities to include gamification of karaoke and real-time vocal correction.



Pitch Lab™ technology can be implemented in many products ranging from home karaoke machines to microphones designed for cars, connected devices, and Smart TVs.

“We are building excellent momentum across our industry leading technology features and capabilities,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine. "In karaoke, one of the main barriers to entry for most casual singers is a fear that they don’t sing well. Our goal is to give all singers the confidence they need. Pitch Lab™ brings the power and capabilities of a professional quality sound studio to the consumer on a very affordable, approachable device platform.”

“This is only one of many industry-leading technological advantages we have in our pipeline to drive new sales, improve margins, and reinforce our dominant brand loyalty. The other advantage to this Pitch Lab™ digital processor is that it can open up new applications for gamification of karaoke and real-time vocal coaching. We believe this technology sets us apart from our competitors and provides a solution that can be incorporated across many karaoke verticals including home, automotive, smart TVs, and connected devices” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Pitch Lab™ can be currently found in Singing Machine’s All-in-One microphone (SMM2097) available in Walmart stores nationwide and online. It will also be available in additional Singing Machine models later this year.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

