LAS VEGAS, NV, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. ( GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) that uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, announced they engaged Lookhu to increase revenue and build brand awareness for their products.

Lookhu is one of the nation's fastest growing streaming platform, which works with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and top influencers like Ray J, Vitaly, Danny Trejo, and Snoop Dogg. These celebrities and influencers generated billions in revenue by leveraging their brands and audiences to launch products and services and increase sales. Lookhu is now bringing its experience and contacts to help grow GPOX .

GPOX engaged Lookhu to develop unique marketing and branding campaigns designed to increase sales of its products and overall brand awareness for the Company. The initial focus is to promote the newly acquired vitamin and nutraceutical company, Nutriumph® and Herberall® , a natural alternative to Adderall.

The campaign includes the following featured services:

Channel Development + Advertising on Lookhu. Lookhu will develop channels for GPOX brands and featured products, starting with Nutriumph® and Herberall® . These channels will be advertised throughout Lookhu.tv via display ads on relevant channels and content categories.

Content Creation. Using its vast network of talent and production services, Lookhu will match influencers and celebrities with GPOX products and brands. Lookhu will produce content featuring celebrities promoting GPOX's products and brands, leading to a substantial increase in exposure and revenue growth from online and mobile sales. Lookhu will generate authentic user-provided content such as product reviews, product demos, and more captivating content intended to convert into sales.

Content Syndication. Lookhu will create multiple versions of content to repost on the major social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. All content will be optimized for each platform, tagged appropriately, and with trending hashtags and descriptions targeting specific audiences.

Business Development. Lookhu will use its best efforts to introduce businesses, celebrities, brands, and influencers to enter into partnership with GPOX.

Byron Booker , CEO of Lookhu, stated, “We couldn’t be more excited about getting GPOX and its products in front of our influencers! Celebrities get approached all the time to promote products, but very few opportunities are as attractive as GPOX. GPOX manufactures most of its products; they already have a strong online presence and are developing significant distribution channels to retailers. Additionally, we feel being a publicly traded company is a strong benefit. All these attributes equate to more value for Lookhu and our partners.”

Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX, stated, “Lookhu has a strong track record connecting brands with celebrity influencers to generate sales. We are excited to team up to drive revenue to our products and leverage Lookhu’s technology and, more importantly, their relationships. We are confident we will generate strong measurable results in short order.”

About Lookhu

Lookhu is the nation’s fastest growing video streaming platform. Offering FREE unlimited streaming of curated premium content, including videos, movies, TV shows, music, and more. Channel creators offer free content, and viewers can subscribe to view exclusive content, including live events and on-demand content, only on Lookhu. Lookhu partners with brands to develop eCommerce-driven custom channels used to sell products and services as well as overall branding.

For more information, please visit www.lookhu.com .

About GPOPlus+ ( GPOX, Financial)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ ( GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to save businesses money by activating the power of Group Purchasing and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

