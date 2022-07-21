TSP Capital Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $254.00Mil. The top holdings were CIG(5.95%), AMX(5.20%), and CTVA(4.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TSP Capital Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC bought 412,483 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 510,491. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 07/21/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.36 per share and a market cap of $34.91Bil. The stock has returned -50.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-book ratio of 0.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 6,562 shares in NYSE:CHE, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $488.1 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Chemed Corp traded for a price of $496.685 per share and a market cap of $7.44Bil. The stock has returned 5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chemed Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 6,431 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/21/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $325.28 per share and a market cap of $310.14Bil. The stock has returned 39.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-book ratio of 33.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.24 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC bought 50,150 shares of NAS:CWCO for a total holding of 551,325. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.38.

On 07/21/2022, Consolidated Water Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.26 per share and a market cap of $218.43Mil. The stock has returned 20.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 129.91, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMX by 29,749 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.57.

On 07/21/2022, America Movil SAB de CV traded for a price of $18.39 per share and a market cap of $58.66Bil. The stock has returned 18.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, America Movil SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

