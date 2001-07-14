Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today announced updated dial in details for its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call which is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time).

The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation: ir.eaglematerials.com%2Fwebcasts-presentations The slides will be available for download in advance of the call. Dial in: Domestic 833-630-0590 International 412-317-1829 Conference ID Eagle Materials

Please register at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2022, by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412‑317‑0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 3106133. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

