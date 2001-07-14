Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update on August 3, 2022, before the market opens.

Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on August 3, 2022, to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and operational progress.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly’s Investor Relations website at %3Cb%3EEvents+%26amp%3B+Presentations%3C%2Fb%3E.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:

US domestic callers: +1 (844) 200-6205

Outside US callers: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 741669

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly’s Investor Relations page.

In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2022, by dialing:

US domestic callers: +1 (866) 813-9403

Outside US callers: +44 (204) 525-0658

Access Code: 519795

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for qualified healthcare professionals only. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.butterflynetwork.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006013/en/