Capital Advantage, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $454.00Mil. The top holdings were IGHG(10.05%), ICSH(8.08%), and FLOT(7.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Advantage, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 719,652 shares in BATS:FLOT, giving the stock a 7.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.28 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Advantage, Inc. bought 611,321 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 732,249. The trade had a 6.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 07/22/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.01 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru sold out of their 180,971-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.22 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.01 per share and a market cap of $86.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 196,689-share investment in NAS:VXUS. Previously, the stock had a 2.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.99 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $52.1 per share and a market cap of $47.02Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Capital Advantage, Inc. bought 202,974 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 402,218. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.93.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $58.1 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned -9.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

