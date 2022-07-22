SNS Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

551 COON RAPIDS BOULEVARD, SUITE 100 COON RAPIDS, MN 55433

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $767.00Mil. The top holdings were QUAL(9.73%), IEI(9.16%), and SCHF(5.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SNS Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SNS Financial Group, LLC bought 319,071 shares of ARCA:GLDM for a total holding of 506,229. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.22.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $34.31 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned -4.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 41,403-share investment in NYSE:BA. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $161.18 per share and a market cap of $95.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -104.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SNS Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCM by 258,727 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.16.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.2105 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 80,000-share investment in NYSE:OXY. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.35 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $62.71 per share and a market cap of $58.11Bil. The stock has returned 129.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SNS Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 32,215 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/22/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.9 per share and a market cap of $29.36Bil. The stock has returned -6.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

