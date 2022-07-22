LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(11.40%), MSFT(9.28%), and AAPL(6.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 127,436 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.63 per share and a market cap of $16.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 83,804-share investment in ARCA:SCHO. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.22 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.25 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP bought 28,019 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 33,334. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.0982 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 8,690 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.6932 per share and a market cap of $99.46Bil. The stock has returned -56.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 86,335 shares in NYSE:VVV, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.73 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Valvoline Inc traded for a price of $31.4281 per share and a market cap of $5.59Bil. The stock has returned 6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valvoline Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-book ratio of 27.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

