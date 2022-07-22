Providence First Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $178.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(5.28%), VCSH(5.26%), and VCLT(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Providence First Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Providence First Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 7,521 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.38 per share and a market cap of $81.92Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Providence First Trust Co bought 2,227 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 24,179. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.53 per share and a market cap of $260.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Providence First Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VCLT by 5,190 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.89.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $85.15 per share and a market cap of $4.68Bil. The stock has returned -19.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Providence First Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 550 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $562.36.

On 07/22/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $518.01 per share and a market cap of $209.65Bil. The stock has returned 11.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-book ratio of 10.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Providence First Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 4,600 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.945 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

