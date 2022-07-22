ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(15.55%), QQQ(8.54%), and DVA(5.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 177,682-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 9.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.52 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.095 per share and a market cap of $11.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV bought 109,452 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 120,090. The trade had a 4.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.76 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 45,176 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $149.59 per share and a market cap of $62.16Bil. The stock has returned -4.03% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 15,816 shares. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/22/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $306.66 per share and a market cap of $169.31Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 61,358 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.69 per share and a market cap of $35.61Bil. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

