Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $398.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(7.42%), VONV(6.74%), and VONG(6.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ZUO by 20,585,101 shares. The trade had a 19.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.17.

On 07/22/2022, Zuora Inc traded for a price of $9.1 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -47.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zuora Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONV by 33,377,499 shares. The trade had a 6.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.38.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $66.09 per share and a market cap of $5.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONG by 30,778,845 shares. The trade had a 5.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.78.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $60.91 per share and a market cap of $7.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a price-book ratio of 9.37.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 18,596,365 shares. The trade had a 4.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.76 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GUNR by 12,587,648 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 07/22/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $38.93 per share and a market cap of $7.03Bil. The stock has returned 8.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

